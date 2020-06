Logitech G940 Flight System HOTAS

Looking to part with my G940 setup. This is installed with fred41's custom firmware that completely fixes the reversal bug with this HOTAS . Unfortunately it still suffers from the throttle rotaries having a mind of their own from time to time, but that's due to the cable routing that I have not addressed. Force feedback still works great, just no need for the HOTAS anymore. Willing to let it go for $250 plus shipping to the US. Any questions, feel free to PM me.