Logitech G940 Flight System HOTAS

ChwyNiblet
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 15, 2011
- Messages
- 410
Looking to part with my G940 setup. This is installed with fred41's custom firmware that completely fixes the reversal bug with this HOTAS. Unfortunately it still suffers from the throttle rotaries having a mind of their own from time to time, but that's due to the cable routing that I have not addressed. Force feedback still works great, just no need for the HOTAS anymore. Willing to let it go for $250 plus shipping to the US. Any questions, feel free to PM me.