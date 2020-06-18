Logitech G940 Flight System HOTAS

C

ChwyNiblet

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
410
Looking to part with my G940 setup. This is installed with fred41's custom firmware that completely fixes the reversal bug with this HOTAS. Unfortunately it still suffers from the throttle rotaries having a mind of their own from time to time, but that's due to the cable routing that I have not addressed. Force feedback still works great, just no need for the HOTAS anymore. Willing to let it go for $250 plus shipping to the US. Any questions, feel free to PM me.

IMG_1446.jpg Capture.PNG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top