Logitech - G613 Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard - $63.99 @ BB

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,126
Great deal on this mechanical keyboard. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...oZfELVA3J9Q2L_fjQWhoCPZwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

I picked this model up a few months ago on a $70 sale.


73GG02r.png

My personal pros and cons

Pros -
Comfortable
Good Keys
Physical Dedicated Multimedia Controls
Wireless without any disconnection issues
LONG battery life
Not obnoxiously loud

Cons -
Non removable wrist rest
No backlit keys
Not everyone likes the ROMER-G keys


For anyone looking for a decent mech keyboard without breaking the bank, put this one on the list to consider.

Not a bad keyboard at a great price.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top