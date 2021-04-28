Logitech - G613 Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard - $63.99 @ BB

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,126
Great deal on this mechanical keyboard. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...oZfELVA3J9Q2L_fjQWhoCPZwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
I picked this model up a few months ago on a $70 sale.
My personal pros and cons
Pros -
Comfortable
Good Keys
Physical Dedicated Multimedia Controls
Wireless without any disconnection issues
LONG battery life
Not obnoxiously loud
Cons -
Non removable wrist rest
No backlit keys
Not everyone likes the ROMER-G keys
For anyone looking for a decent mech keyboard without breaking the bank, put this one on the list to consider.
Not a bad keyboard at a great price.
I picked this model up a few months ago on a $70 sale.
My personal pros and cons
Pros -
Comfortable
Good Keys
Physical Dedicated Multimedia Controls
Wireless without any disconnection issues
LONG battery life
Not obnoxiously loud
Cons -
Non removable wrist rest
No backlit keys
Not everyone likes the ROMER-G keys
For anyone looking for a decent mech keyboard without breaking the bank, put this one on the list to consider.
Not a bad keyboard at a great price.