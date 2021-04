Logitech - G613 Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard - $63.99 @ BB

Great deal on this mechanical keyboard. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...oZfELVA3J9Q2L_fjQWhoCPZwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds I picked this model up a few months ago on a $70 sale.My personal pros and consPros -ComfortableGood KeysPhysical Dedicated Multimedia ControlsWireless without any disconnection issuesLONG battery lifeNot obnoxiously loudCons -Non removable wrist restNo backlit keysNot everyone likes the ROMER-G keysFor anyone looking for a decent mech keyboard without breaking the bank, put this one on the list to consider.Not a bad keyboard at a great price.