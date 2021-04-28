[DEAD]Logitech - G613 Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard - $63.99 @ BB

Great deal on this mechanical keyboard. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...oZfELVA3J9Q2L_fjQWhoCPZwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

I picked this model up a few months ago on a $70 sale.


My personal pros and cons

Pros -
Comfortable
Good Keys
Physical Dedicated Multimedia Controls
Wireless without any disconnection issues
LONG battery life
Not obnoxiously loud

Cons -
Non removable wrist rest
No backlit keys
Not everyone likes the ROMER-G keys


For anyone looking for a decent mech keyboard without breaking the bank, put this one on the list to consider.

Not a bad keyboard at a great price.
 
That's what I'm using. It's pretty solid. I don't care for the placement of the G-keys (I hit G1 instead of ESC constantly), and it's at least kinda bit loud, but it's otherwise a good device. I've never had a single disconnection in 2'ish years and I've only had to replace the batteries once in that period of time, too.

Hopefully this bad boy will go on sale someday: https://www.logitechg.com/en-us/pro...file-wireless-mechanical-gaming-keyboard.html
I tried one out at my local Best Buy and it's a dream...but $250 is a little rich for my blood.
 
exostrife

I have this. My chief complaint is that is not backlit (I'm not talking RGB, I just want LIGHT).

As above, I have definitely hit G1 instead of ESC before (I have nothing programmed there, so no biggie).

It's rock solid and good to type on though.
 
