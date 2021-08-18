Logitech G510 Keyboard replacement

I love my keyboard, but since I have got a logitech G935 headset, the new G-Hub does not support the keyboard.

Now... I have not installed either sw after my reinstall of the OS but it got me wondering...



Someday, my keyboard is going to die and I need to find a replacement as one of the G-Keys is wobbly...



now my uses..

I love and use the LCD... use it to do countdown timers, show FPS via MSI Afterburner

i use 8 of the G keys - mostly for work closing tickets with repetitive text



now that is the dilema, as I am not seeing any newer keyboards with LCD and G keys....



I am wondering if the G15 or G19 support the newer SW, but then at that, how long until they do not as well...



thoughts? just keep on rocking my old keyboard and no worries?