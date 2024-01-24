Logitech G502 and G-Hub

Elgato748

n00b
Joined
Dec 10, 2021
Messages
24
I have been using a Razer mouse for about a year. It always showed up in device manager under is own name and had a Razer driver.

Just bought a Logitech mouse and it shows up in device manager as a HID-Compliant mouse using the old Microsoft driver.

Then they have G-Hub software that appears to drive the mouse. So, every time I boot the PC, G-Hub can no longer find the mouse.

You have to uninstall and reinstall G-hub for it to work again. Just spent an hour chatting with Logitech and they were clueless.

Both the Razer and Logitech are corded.

Any ideas?
 
What specific model of mouse do you have?

I have a G502 Hero (corded) and it also shows up only as a "HID compliant device" in Device Manager, but it is recognized fine in the Logitech Gaming Software (not sure if that's an older version of G-Hub?).
 
