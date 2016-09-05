Logitech Extreme 3D Pro for FPS setup

DavidB4

Hello,
I've always played games with keyboard and mouse, but now I have a Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick.

I'm going insane trying to set it up to control my mouse for FPS gaming. (I know, FPS is often better with a keyboard, but please hear me out.) The only options I see are assign a few keys for left, center, and right click, but no mouse movement. Is there I way to do this? I've installed the software, which has recognized the controller I have. I've also managed to set up key press control, which enables me to move, but nowhere do I see a mouse movement option, even though this is advertised on the website. Also, every time I do something it doesn't like, it keeps bringing up a help document. The only problem is that the help document is written for the Logitech WingMan joystick, not mine, and keeps directing my to select things my program doesn't offer. Is this a glorified keyboard, or can I actually use it?

Thanks!
 
Trust me when I say you really don't want to use your joystick to replace a mouse in an FPS game. You are better off using an xbox controller. The response time is horrid. You really need a mouse to be able to move to a point and instantly stop when the crosshairs are on target. The only reason thumbsticks on controllers like the Playstation and Xbox even work at all for FPS is due to their small size and limited travel they are much easier to stop on a point. Even then, thumbstick controllers on consoles get a lot of aim assist from the game's programming.

Think of it like a wheel. The rotation point on the joystick is the axle. How much the axle rotates is how much is movement is sent to the computer. Since you are moving the outer edge of the wheel (grip of joystick), the bigger the wheel (logitech joystick) more you have to move it to rotate the same degrees as a smaller wheel (thumbstick on an xbox controller)

That being said, there are a few use cases where this might be beneficial. If you really want to do this you have to understand a couple things about the way Windows operating system sees joysticks versus mice. Joysticks are self centering and analog input devices. They are meant to send an input and keep sending an input as long as they are anywhere but centered. Mice, on the other hand, only send information when they are moved.

Therefore, with default drivers and software a joystick will never act like a mouse and is not even tied to the cursor in windows. The Logitech software does not even have the capability to emulate a mouse because the need for it is so rare so Logitech doesn't bother.

This kind of functionality is only attained through extra software. Since Logitech won't do it in their software, you have to go with 3rd party. The best software for this is JoyToKey.
 
An alternate option if you like using joysticks is to rock the joystick + mouse combo. Movement works just fine with a stick or d-pad and you still get the benefits of mouse aiming.
I used to use this setup a lot back in the DOS and early Win95 days. Back when sticks were more common. I played through the entirety of Daggerfall like that.
 
CaptNumbNutz and Domingo, thanks for your responses! I should have been more clear with my question, though. In an FPS, you aim using your mouse...how can you take over that control with a joystick?

I figured it would be clumsy, but I'd like to try. Domingo, that is an interesting idea of using the joystick and mouse. If all else fails, I suppose I could try that.

Thanks!
 
You didn't need to clarify. :D I understood your question and provided you the answer. The answer is 3rd party software like JoyToKey.
 
