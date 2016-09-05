Logitech Extreme 3D Pro for FPS setup

Hello,

I've always played games with keyboard and mouse, but now I have a Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick.



I'm going insane trying to set it up to control my mouse for FPS gaming. (I know, FPS is often better with a keyboard, but please hear me out.) The only options I see are assign a few keys for left, center, and right click, but no mouse movement. Is there I way to do this? I've installed the software, which has recognized the controller I have. I've also managed to set up key press control, which enables me to move, but nowhere do I see a mouse movement option, even though this is advertised on the website. Also, every time I do something it doesn't like, it keeps bringing up a help document. The only problem is that the help document is written for the Logitech WingMan joystick, not mine, and keeps directing my to select things my program doesn't offer. Is this a glorified keyboard, or can I actually use it?



Thanks!