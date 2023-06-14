Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,072
Couldn't take the pressure, left the kitchen / pressure cooker? or what
"Wendy Becker, the chairperson of Logitech's board, expressed confidence in Gecht's ability to handle the role of interim CEO. She noted that as an experienced CEO and board member since 2019, Gecht has a deep understanding of Logitech's strategy and is well-suited to oversee the company's continued execution of its plans.
Becker also expressed gratitude to Bracken Darrell for his leadership during a transformative period, where Logitech experienced consistent growth and established itself as an award-winning design company known for its innovative products. The board thanked Darrell for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors while eagerly anticipating the selection of his successor.
In his response, Guy Gecht conveyed his excitement about Logitech's current position, emphasizing the company's leadership in growth markets, its renowned product innovation, strong financial foundation, and exceptional leadership team. Gecht looks forward to collaborating with the team to continue executing Logitech's strategic vision.
Bracken Darrell, reflecting on his nearly ten years as CEO, expressed his belief that this is the right time for a leadership transition. He expressed gratitude to the incredible people at Logitech for their hard work and pledged to work closely with Guy Gecht and the board to ensure a seamless handover. Darrell also mentioned that he plans to remain a customer, shareholder, and avid supporter of Logitech and its products.
What do you think of this announcement? Please share your thoughts in the comments below."
Source: https://betanews.com/2023/06/13/logitech-ceo-bracken-darrell-departs-guy-gecht-interim/
"Wendy Becker, the chairperson of Logitech's board, expressed confidence in Gecht's ability to handle the role of interim CEO. She noted that as an experienced CEO and board member since 2019, Gecht has a deep understanding of Logitech's strategy and is well-suited to oversee the company's continued execution of its plans.
Becker also expressed gratitude to Bracken Darrell for his leadership during a transformative period, where Logitech experienced consistent growth and established itself as an award-winning design company known for its innovative products. The board thanked Darrell for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors while eagerly anticipating the selection of his successor.
In his response, Guy Gecht conveyed his excitement about Logitech's current position, emphasizing the company's leadership in growth markets, its renowned product innovation, strong financial foundation, and exceptional leadership team. Gecht looks forward to collaborating with the team to continue executing Logitech's strategic vision.
Bracken Darrell, reflecting on his nearly ten years as CEO, expressed his belief that this is the right time for a leadership transition. He expressed gratitude to the incredible people at Logitech for their hard work and pledged to work closely with Guy Gecht and the board to ensure a seamless handover. Darrell also mentioned that he plans to remain a customer, shareholder, and avid supporter of Logitech and its products.
What do you think of this announcement? Please share your thoughts in the comments below."
Source: https://betanews.com/2023/06/13/logitech-ceo-bracken-darrell-departs-guy-gecht-interim/