Logic behind Firefox 85 removing Encrypted SNI support?

Mozilla Firefox removed Encrypted SNI support and added Encrypted Client Hello to Firefox 85 because Encrypted Client Hello was more secure, but why did it remove Encrypted SNI support entirely? There were no servers with Encrypted Client Hello support at the time Firefox developers decided to yank Encrypted SNI support. DNS-over-HTTPS + Encrypted SNI was still safer than DNS-over-HTTPS by itself, even though Cloudflare were the only popular servers with Encrypted SNI support.