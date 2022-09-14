Local dimming algorithm ruining text clarity on the QN90B

All fine white text becomes slightly jagged around gray/black backgrounds and that's because for some reason the QN90B local dimming algorithm crushes whites/light grays together thus breaking grayscale text rendering which relies on different tones of gray to make the text look less aliased. This seems to affect all picture modes. Putting up a large white element/window in the corner or around the crushed text to boost the local dimming brightness fixes the issue as the text regains its grays/whites for grayscale rendering to work.



Weirdly I tried searching for the problem on reddit/avsforums/google and nobody seems to notice this problem.



I read about the pixel interference problem on the 43 panels but this affects all the panel, not just top or bottom.



I might take some pictures later if anyone cares.