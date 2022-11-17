LLL (PC and console)

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
I'm interested
Jaehyun Bae on LLL, a new “trailblazing” project from NCSoft that will uniquely blend third-person shooter and MMO:
LLL is a sci-fi game, but it can also be seen as a game that falls under a sub-genre of alternative history. It takes place in a world that started with the idea that the history we know progressed differently due to a particular event in the past. In 〈LLL〉, a devastated Seoul, the 10th century Byzantine Empire, and the 23rd century are all blended together in the same lore.
The world of 〈LLL〉 is a vast open world in which more than 30km of land area is seamlessly connected to a single environment. The core elements that make up the open world are uninterrupted loading and movement. To convey a seamless environment, we implemented content streaming and utilized the most cutting-edge rendering technology.
We also introduced a procedural creation method to provide content that reacts appropriately to the player’s situation instead of playing preset content on repeat within the open world environment.
The difference between 〈LLL〉 and other existing NC games and Korean MMOs is that it focuses on giving each character specific characteristics. Each character has a unique name, and there is a background story that explains each character’s past and driving forces. Storytelling elements will be emphasized to show each character’s unique personality.
