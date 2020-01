How is the state of live cloning? I have a operations center that doesn't like downtime, and I wanted to clone one of the workstations from a 500 GB spinner to a 1 TB SSD. I see that Acronis True Image claims to be able to clone a running system to an external USB drive (which could be the SSD), minimizing my downtime.



How well does that work? Is there better software? Ideally, I'd love to let the cloning run, and when finished, power off, swap the drives, and power back up.

