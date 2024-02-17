Linux Suggestion

Elf_Boy

Nov 16, 2007
2,537
I have Win 11 Pro with its built in VM.

I periodically go on a learn Linux thing.

What kind of linux do people suggest, good gui, availability of apps and of course the ability to run well on my system inside a VM?

Maybe this time I will learn more than installing gpu drivers sucks. :)
 
