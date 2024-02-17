Linux Suggestion

I have Win 11 Pro with its built in VM.
I periodically go on a learn Linux thing.
What kind of linux do people suggest, good gui, availability of apps and of course the ability to run well on my system inside a VM?
Maybe this time I will learn more than installing gpu drivers sucks.
