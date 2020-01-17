Linux SCSI messages - cause for concern?

Discussion in 'SSDs & Data Storage' started by danswartz, Jan 17, 2020 at 12:11 PM.

  1. Jan 17, 2020 at 12:11 PM #1
    danswartz

    danswartz 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,641
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2011
    I got a ZeusRAM off ebay to use as SLOG in my dual-head ZFS server. It seems to be working fine, except every 5 minutes, I see messages like these:

    Jan 17 11:53:00 centos-vsa2 kernel: sd 33:0:1:0: [sdf] tag#0 Sense Key : Recovered Error [current]
    Jan 17 11:53:00 centos-vsa2 kernel: sd 33:0:1:0: [sdf] tag#0 <<vendor>>ASC=0x80 ASCQ=0x0
    Jan 17 11:58:01 centos-vsa2 kernel: sd 33:0:1:0: [sdf] tag#0 Sense Key : Recovered Error [current]
    Jan 17 11:58:01 centos-vsa2 kernel: sd 33:0:1:0: [sdf] tag#0 <<vendor>>ASC=0x80 ASCQ=0x0

    They are almost exactly 5 minutes apart. I can only think they are related to something ZFS is doing. There are literally no other messages involving this device. Should I be concerned?
     
    danswartz, Jan 17, 2020 at 12:11 PM
    danswartz, Jan 17, 2020 at 12:11 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM #2
    kdh

    kdh Gawd

    Messages:
    782
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2005
    sdf is some of your disk drives..Looks like its going to fail and poop the bed. change it out. Yes be worries. Replace that drive.
     
    kdh, Jan 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM
    kdh, Jan 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM #3
    danswartz

    danswartz 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,641
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2011
    what i was afraid of. time to see if the buyer will take a return :) thanks!
     
    danswartz, Jan 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM
    danswartz, Jan 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM
    #3