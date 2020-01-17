Linux SCSI messages - cause for concern?

I got a ZeusRAM off ebay to use as SLOG in my dual-head ZFS server. It seems to be working fine, except every 5 minutes, I see messages like these: Jan 17 11:53:00 centos-vsa2 kernel: sd 33:0:1:0: [sdf] tag#0 Sense Key : Recovered Error [current] Jan 17 11:53:00 centos-vsa2 kernel: sd 33:0:1:0: [sdf] tag#0 <<vendor>>ASC=0x80 ASCQ=0x0 Jan 17 11:58:01 centos-vsa2 kernel: sd 33:0:1:0: [sdf] tag#0 Sense Key : Recovered Error [current] Jan 17 11:58:01 centos-vsa2 kernel: sd 33:0:1:0: [sdf] tag#0 <<vendor>>ASC=0x80 ASCQ=0x0 They are almost exactly 5 minutes apart. I can only think they are related to something ZFS is doing. There are literally no other messages involving this device. Should I be concerned?