Linux market share passes 4% for first time

I'm sure this is news that'll make a lot of people here happy. Anyone? No one? Anyway, Linux has for the first time hit 4% market share world wide. We're not including ChromeOS which is at 2.26%, and Unknown which is at 6.11%, cause we don't count those as Linux. Mac users dropped from 21% to 16% while Windows seems to have gained market share. I guess Windows 11 wasn't that bad.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/03/linux-continues-growing-market-share-reaches-4-of-desktops/
View: https://youtu.be/QaKIQiu_phs?si=SAsJedBPwpoKLaX7
