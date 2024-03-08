Linux market share passes 4% for first time

Brave, Firefox, and Safari (iOS) all by default block the tracking cookies these site requires as well as the Java Scripts involved. You would need to manually enable them to be tracked. So unless you are a Linux user who is using Chromium, or you have gone through the trouble of implicitly allowing tracking cookies then they are by default blocking these sites from accurately tracking them.Furthermore if you are using a VPN these sorts of cookies are effectively blocked by the nature of the service and they would register each visit as a unique user.These sorts of cookies can be blocked by many add blockers and while services like Pihole alone can’t keep them out when paired with an add blocker it is very good at it.Does any of those services alone or in multiples sound like unusual behaviour for the average Linux user?Additionally and more disturbing the tracking cookies these sites use can be disrupted by ISPs who are invalidating them as a result of injecting their own advertisements in place of the websites ones. Even when a site is not broadcasting advertisements the ISP would still be overriding the cookies (a very common practice in India and China)Just saying their numbers are little better than speculation, and I really hate how many sketchy ways “legitimate” companies monetize us online.