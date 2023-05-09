Linux kernel NetFilter flaw gives attackers root privileges

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...etfilter-flaw-gives-attackers-root-privileges
The security problem stems from Netfilter nf_tables accepting invalid updates to its configuration, allowing specific scenarios where invalid batch requests lead to the corruption of the subsystem's internal state.
Attackers still need access to the system as some form of user to start the exploit so not a super viable attack method but who knows what vectors they may have to get to that point?
Still expect updates to NetFilter in the near future.
may have a viable fix already pending approval
https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linu.../?id=c1592a89942e9678f7d9c8030efa777c0d57edab
