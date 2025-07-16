Linux gaming thread, what games are you currently playing?

I thought we needed a thread where us Linux users can discuss Linux gaming, advancements regarding Linux gaming, and post screenshots of game's we're currently playing.
As a thread starter, I've been getting back into Battlefield Bad Company 2, it's just so cool how the users were able to keep the game running long after EA shut all the official servers down. I love BF3 and BF4, but BFBC2 has an awesome atmosphere, especially with war tapes enabled under sound settings. I also prefer the somewhat smaller maps of BFBC2.
Here's the results of my latest round. 76 kills = Not too shabby for an old bloke:
Feel free to post screenie's of games you're playing, discuss the latest Proton variants...Anything to with Linux and Linux gaming.
