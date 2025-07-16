  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Linux gaming thread, what games are you currently playing?

Mazzspeed

Dec 27, 2017
3,953
I thought we needed a thread where us Linux users can discuss Linux gaming, advancements regarding Linux gaming, and post screenshots of game's we're currently playing.

As a thread starter, I've been getting back into Battlefield Bad Company 2, it's just so cool how the users were able to keep the game running long after EA shut all the official servers down. I love BF3 and BF4, but BFBC2 has an awesome atmosphere, especially with war tapes enabled under sound settings. I also prefer the somewhat smaller maps of BFBC2.

Here's the results of my latest round. 76 kills = Not too shabby for an old bloke:

BFBC2 Project Rome.png


Feel free to post screenie's of games you're playing, discuss the latest Proton variants...Anything to with Linux and Linux gaming.
 
Can you install games if you have the CD/DVD and not use Steam? I still have several dozen stored in a box in my closet and was wondering if it was possible to install those in Linux without using Steam.
 
Executioner said:
Can you install games if you have the CD/DVD and not use Steam? I still have several dozen stored in a box in my closet and was wondering if it was possible to install those in Linux without using Steam.
I haven't tried myself but Lutris should allow you to run some of those games. Kinda making me want to dig out my old CD/DVD collection and give it a try (stupid work today is getting in the way of that.)

Also, currently downloading the Shin Megami Tensei V demo for my Linux Mint desktop and ROG Ally (Bazzite). I want to see how it runs on both systems before committing to purchase the game (it's currently on sale for PS, so might just buy it there).
 
I just finished Borderlands 2 ($3 sale).. well, now I'm doing all the side missions. And not ready for the Terramorphous. I only have one legendary weapon and I'm still at like level 37, I think. But, I do have many achievements that less than 10% of steam players have.
 
