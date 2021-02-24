Linux distro for AMD socket 939

Tried to install lubuntu 32 bit and during the config, it did not show any disk drives. Gparted clearly shows the 164 gig ssd and i reformatted it to ext4. So I am stumped.



Will an opteron run a 64 bit OS?

I have a dfi lanparty venus (the 'special' version of the nF4 sLi expert). The lubuntu 32 bit cd boots fine.

File explorer (or what ever lubuntu calls it) shows the Spinpoint 465g drive, as well as the no name ssd.