Linux distro for AMD socket 939

B

bwanaaa

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 22, 2006
Messages
99
Tried to install lubuntu 32 bit and during the config, it did not show any disk drives. Gparted clearly shows the 164 gig ssd and i reformatted it to ext4. So I am stumped.

Will an opteron run a 64 bit OS?
I have a dfi lanparty venus (the 'special' version of the nF4 sLi expert). The lubuntu 32 bit cd boots fine.
File explorer (or what ever lubuntu calls it) shows the Spinpoint 465g drive, as well as the no name ssd.
 
IceDigger

IceDigger

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2001
Messages
11,164
Its possible that the drive was formated to GPT for a UEFI BIOS which those motherboards do not support.

Format it to MBR and you should see it.
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,445
Which Opteron? You said s939 so like an Opty 144? I think that one was 64 bit.

Regardless, give it a try it will either work or not. OTOH... ancient CPUs so don't expect much.

Kinda sounds like you're missing a driver tho
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top