Linux distribution to create a thin client for Citrix

Hello,



At the company where I work, we are looking at retiring many of the older desktops and setting up a thin client environment for Citrix.



I have seen several alternatives but I would like to consult with you in case you have experience.



Money is very important in the company, so if it is an OpenSource solution it would be wonderful for bosses.



The idea is that it can be installed on any desktop computer. We would like it to have a GUI and just put a shortcut to Citrix and a browser. If it is possible to install Teams that would be great too.



I have seen that there is a distro called Thinstation but I think it is not very intuitive.



Could this be done with an Ubuntu type distro for ease?



I hope your help.



Thank you.