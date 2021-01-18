linux: can't set cpu frequency governor with cpupower

I have a server HPE ProLiant system w
ith AMD Epyc CPU, BIOS A43 v1.20, with Linux kernel 4.19.71. Now, I'm trying to set CPU performance governor:
# cpupower frequency-set -g performance
Setting cpu: 0
Error setting new values. Common errors:
- Do you have proper administration rights? (super-user?)
- Is the governor you requested available and modprobed?
- Trying to set an invalid policy?
- Trying to set a specific frequency, but userspace governor is not available,
for example because of hardware which cannot be set to a specific frequency
or because the userspace governor isn't loaded?
#
So I begin troubleshooting:
# cpupower frequency-info
analyzing CPU 0:
no or unknown cpufreq driver is active on this CPU
CPUs which run at the same hardware frequency: Not Available
CPUs which need to have their frequency coordinated by software: Not Available
maximum transition latency: Cannot determine or is not supported.
Not Available
available cpufreq governors: Not Available
Unable to determine current policy
current CPU frequency: Unable to call hardware
current CPU frequency: Unable to call to kernel
boost state support:
Supported: yes
Active: yes
Boost States: 0
Total States: 3
Pstate-P0: 2000MHz
Pstate-P1: 1800MHz
Pstate-P2: 1500MHz
#
# ls /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpufreq/
<Empty>
#
#
So, for whatever reason, it thinks that cpufreq drivers are missing. However, the kernel .config has the following enabled:
CONFIG_CPU_FREQ=y
CONFIG_X86_ACPI_CPUFREQ=y
CONFIG_X86_ACPI_CPUFREQ_CPB=y
CONFIG_X86_INTEL_PSTATE=y
CONFIG_CPU_FREQ_DEFAULT_GOV_PERFORMANCE=y
CONFIG_CPU_FREQ_GOV_PERFORMANCE=y
CONFIG_CPU_FREQ_GOV_ONDEMAND=y
I did try to disable CONFIG_X86_INTEL_PSTATE and add CONFIG_X86_POWERNOW_K8 (the only AMD-specific in the current kernel), but it didn't seem to help. Does this mean my kernel version has no full support for AMD power-related features? Do I have an option except upgrading the kernel?
