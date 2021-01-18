linux: can't set cpu frequency governor with cpupower

I have a server HPE ProLiant system w

ith AMD Epyc CPU, BIOS A43 v1.20, with Linux kernel 4.19.71. Now, I'm trying to set CPU performance governor:



# cpupower frequency-set -g performance

Setting cpu: 0

Error setting new values. Common errors:

- Do you have proper administration rights? (super-user?)

- Is the governor you requested available and modprobed?

- Trying to set an invalid policy?

- Trying to set a specific frequency, but userspace governor is not available,

for example because of hardware which cannot be set to a specific frequency

or because the userspace governor isn't loaded?

#



So I begin troubleshooting:



# cpupower frequency-info

analyzing CPU 0:

no or unknown cpufreq driver is active on this CPU

CPUs which run at the same hardware frequency: Not Available

CPUs which need to have their frequency coordinated by software: Not Available

maximum transition latency: Cannot determine or is not supported.

Not Available

available cpufreq governors: Not Available

Unable to determine current policy

current CPU frequency: Unable to call hardware

current CPU frequency: Unable to call to kernel

boost state support:

Supported: yes

Active: yes

Boost States: 0

Total States: 3

Pstate-P0: 2000MHz

Pstate-P1: 1800MHz

Pstate-P2: 1500MHz

#

# ls /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpufreq/

<Empty>

#

#



So, for whatever reason, it thinks that cpufreq drivers are missing. However, the kernel .config has the following enabled:



CONFIG_CPU_FREQ=y

CONFIG_X86_ACPI_CPUFREQ=y

CONFIG_X86_ACPI_CPUFREQ_CPB=y

CONFIG_X86_INTEL_PSTATE=y

CONFIG_CPU_FREQ_DEFAULT_GOV_PERFORMANCE=y

CONFIG_CPU_FREQ_GOV_PERFORMANCE=y

CONFIG_CPU_FREQ_GOV_ONDEMAND=y



I did try to disable CONFIG_X86_INTEL_PSTATE and add CONFIG_X86_POWERNOW_K8 (the only AMD-specific in the current kernel), but it didn't seem to help. Does this mean my kernel version has no full support for AMD power-related features? Do I have an option except upgrading the kernel?