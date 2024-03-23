Linux 6.9 Adds New RISC-V Vector-Accelerated Crypto Routines

erek
Cool
“The new kernel on RISC-V also now enables system hibernation support for portable kernel builds, fast GUP handling, support for membarrier-based instruction cache synchronization, ACPI LPI and CPPC support, and other additions.
RISC-V Patches for the 6.9 Merge Window
* Support for various vector-accelerated crypto routines.
* Hibernation is now enabled for portable kernel builds.
* mmap_rnd_bits_max is larger on systems with larger VAs.
* Support for fast GUP.
* Support for membarrier-based instruction cache synchronization.
* Support for the Andes hart-level interrupt controller and PMU.
* Some cleanups around unaligned access speed probing and Kconfig settings.
* Support for ACPI LPI and CPPC.
* Various cleanus related to barriers.
* A handful of fixes.
The full list of RISC-V patches for Linux 6.9 can be found via this pull request.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.9-RISC-V