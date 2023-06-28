Linux 6.5 Delays x86 FPU Initialization As Part Of Cleaning Up The Kernel Boot Process

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,333
Duct tape and superglue engineering, gotta love it
“Thomas Gleixner of Linutronix, which is owned by Intel since early 2022, has been leading his team to work on cleaning up the Linux x86 boot process. A main focus of that has been on cleaning up "the complete horror show of CPUID evaluation, which is constructed with hay-wire circuits, duct tape and superglue."”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.4-Delays-x86-FPU
“Thomas Gleixner of Linutronix, which is owned by Intel since early 2022, has been leading his team to work on cleaning up the Linux x86 boot process. A main focus of that has been on cleaning up "the complete horror show of CPUID evaluation, which is constructed with hay-wire circuits, duct tape and superglue."”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.4-Delays-x86-FPU