Linux 5.5 Released

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 27, 2020

    erek

    Pretty cool

    "So despite the slight worry that the holidays might have affected the
    schedule, 5.5 ended up with the regular rc cadence and is out now.

    That means that the merge window for 5.6 will open tomorrow, and I
    already have a couple of pull requests pending. The timing for this
    next merge window isn't optimal for me - I have some travel and other
    things going on during the same two weeks, but hopefully it won't be
    all that noticeable. But there might be random timezones, odd hours,
    and random delays because of that. I try to avoid scheduling things
    during the merge window, but hey, it doesn't always work out, and I'd
    have to delay things by two weeks to avoid the conflicts, which just
    doesn't seem worth it.

    Particularly since it's not necessarily going to be a problem to begin
    with. We'll see.

    Anyway. Go out and test 5.5, and start sending me those pull requests
    for all the new development that is ready,"

    https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/CAHk-=wigRZ6TSJU09bMk3Df2DiOw83B7TrQUq+iXroQCK5EVAQ@mail.gmail.com/T/
     
    Darunion

    I looked on the ios app store and didn't see it, am i doing something wrong?


    No but seriously, this looks pretty neat, really wish i had an extra system to toy around with, maybe i can dig up an extra hard drive
     
    erek

    Lol
     
    jardows

    I remember back in the day when we installed our email and web server using one of the distributions (I don't remember which, but the choices were pretty much limited to debian, redhat, suse, caldera or slackware) and we would manually update the kernel with each update, as well as compiling for each upgrading gcc, sendmail, etc. Fun times I don't miss at all.
     
