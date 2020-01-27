Linux 5.5 Released

Pretty cool "So despite the slight worry that the holidays might have affected the schedule, 5.5 ended up with the regular rc cadence and is out now. That means that the merge window for 5.6 will open tomorrow, and I already have a couple of pull requests pending. The timing for this next merge window isn't optimal for me - I have some travel and other things going on during the same two weeks, but hopefully it won't be all that noticeable. But there might be random timezones, odd hours, and random delays because of that. I try to avoid scheduling things during the merge window, but hey, it doesn't always work out, and I'd have to delay things by two weeks to avoid the conflicts, which just doesn't seem worth it. Particularly since it's not necessarily going to be a problem to begin with. We'll see. Anyway. Go out and test 5.5, and start sending me those pull requests for all the new development that is ready," https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/CAHk-=wigRZ6TSJU09bMk3Df2DiOw83B7TrQUq+iXroQCK5EVAQ@mail.gmail.com/T/