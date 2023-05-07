Linus Torvalds Cleaned Up the Intel LAM Code for Linux 6.4

erek
"Back during the Linux 6.2 days at the end of last year, Linus rejected the Intel LAM code at the time for various technical issues. Intel then reworked it for Linux 6.4. This time around Linus merged Intel LAM into Linux 6.4 as this new CPU feature for letting user-space store metadata within some bits of pointers without masking it out before use. Intel LAM — like Arm TBI — can be of use to virtual machines, profiling / sanitizers / tagging, and other applications. But this time around there were some less than ideal code that he personally took to sprucing up...
Torvalds reworked around one hundred lines of code for cleaning it up.
It's fun to read Torvalds' commit messages (included in both Phoronix articles). Torvalds begins by writing that the LAM updates "made me unhappy about how 'access_ok()' was done, and it actually turned out to have a couple of small bugs in it too...""
Source: https://linux.slashdot.org/story/23...ds-cleaned-up-the-intel-lam-code-for-linux-64
