Linus Torvalds Cleaned Up the Intel LAM Code for Linux 6.4

CoolIt's fun to read Torvalds' commit messages (included in both Phoronix articles). Torvalds begins by writing that the LAM updates "made me unhappy about how 'access_ok()' was done, and it actually turned out to have a couple of small bugs in it too...""Source: https://linux.slashdot.org/story/23...ds-cleaned-up-the-intel-lam-code-for-linux-64