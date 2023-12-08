Light No Fire (Hello Games)

Light No Fire Announcement Trailer
No Man's Sky creator Sean Murray introduces a first look at Light No Fire which he calls the 'first true open world'...Light No Fire is a fantasy multiplayer game set on an Earth-sized virtual world, created using similar procedural generation tech as seen in the studio’s last game, No Man’s Sky
While No Man’s Sky has players exploring numerous planets, none of those worlds will compare to the size and density of the setting for Light No Fire...the game will feature multiple biomes, just like our Earth...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKQem4Z6ioQ
