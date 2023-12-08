Light No Fire (Hello Games)

polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
25,258
Light No Fire Announcement Trailer

No Man's Sky creator Sean Murray introduces a first look at Light No Fire which he calls the 'first true open world'...Light No Fire is a fantasy multiplayer game set on an Earth-sized virtual world, created using similar procedural generation tech as seen in the studio’s last game, No Man’s Sky

While No Man’s Sky has players exploring numerous planets, none of those worlds will compare to the size and density of the setting for Light No Fire...the game will feature multiple biomes, just like our Earth...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKQem4Z6ioQ
 
Hopefully it doesn't take 5 years after it releases to make good on his claims this time.
 
