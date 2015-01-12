Life is Strange

Simmonz

Simmonz

May 14, 2008
2,506
System requirements and dev Diary are up.

Minimum:

OS: Windows Vista
Processor: Dual Core 2.0GHz or equivalent
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: ATI or NVidia card w/ 512 MB RAM (not recommended for Intel HD Graphics cards)
DirectX: Version 9.0
Hard Drive: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7
Processor: Dual Core 3.0GHz or equivalent
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: ATI or NVidia card w/ 1024 MB RAM (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 or ATI HD 4890)
DirectX: Version 9.0
Hard Drive: 3 GB available space
Life is strange is a mystery game from developer Dontnod who was also behind Remember Me. It can be preordered from Steam and Gamersgate among others.
 
M

mdma11

Nov 5, 2013
287
Too many of these interactive games are out there now. Gets boring fast.
 
mrgstiffler

mrgstiffler

Dec 20, 2000
13,408
Not a lot of discussion on this game but I just finished Episode 5 and... yeah...
 
MrWrong

May 3, 2013
1,445
Is episode 5 the last one? I have been waiting to pick this up until all the episodes are out so I can get them all at once. I have a feeling once I start playing it I will get hooked and having to wait for the next episode would suck.
 
NickJames

NickJames

Apr 28, 2009
6,683
SRTie4k said:
Yeah...the game kind of fizzled out? Curious because this one is on my wishlist.
Still haven't done EP4 and 5 but I liked how it was going so far. Seems more interactive than most of the Telltale games.
 
Yakk

Yakk

Nov 5, 2010
5,810
I'm probably somewhere near the end of episode 3 and liking the game so far. I stalled due to lack of time, but really good story, music, and ambiance so far. Did devs say how many possible endings there are?
 
defaultluser

Jan 14, 2006
14,101
I'm mixed on Episode 5 so far, but that's almost a given. Endings suck. But I'm still satisfied with the game as a whole!

Speaking of Telltale Games, I think I had a lot more fun with this than I did with Broken Age. The characters have the same sort of depth, but in Life Is Strange you can actually make choices that have a serious effect on the later game.

Spoiler alert:






.But I've hit the wall with the stupid darkness maze. I have no fucking clue what I need to do because I can barely see anything, and every time someone spots me my focus changes. I hate third person for this sort of sneaky shit. Apparently I need more fucking bottles or something.

I don't think I'm going to finish this anytime soon. But do play it for the first four episodes, which are a masterpiece. And the stupid sneaky maze is a few hours into Episode 5, so you won't get left hanging. Most of the story is resolved before this.
 
defaultluser

Jan 14, 2006
14,101
And now that I think it through I'm only complaining about episode five because of one stupid puzzle. Everything else has been fairly good.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
25,727
defaultluser said:
I'm mixed on Episode 5 so far, but that's almost a given. Endings suck. But I'm still satisfied with the game as a whole!

Speaking of Telltale Games, I think I had a lot more fun with this than I did with Broken Age. The characters have the same sort of depth, but in Life Is Strange you can actually make choices that have a serious effect on the later game.

Spoiler alert:
The endings are of the typical butterfly effect warning when it comes to changing the past, which is actually a recurring theme throughout the game. I thought they were pretty good, to be honest. Consistent of what one should expect when reflecting on the rest of the story.

Also, there is a spoiler tag for spoilers. You have to give the spoiler tag a description for it to work, like
.

It will look like this:
Then readers will have to click the button to find out more.
 
mrgstiffler

mrgstiffler

Dec 20, 2000
13,408
defaultluser said:
But I've hit the wall with the stupid darkness maze. I have no fucking clue what I need to do because I can barely see anything, and every time someone spots me my focus changes. I hate third person for this sort of sneaky shit. Apparently I need more fucking bottles or something.
You need to find 5 bottles. They're pretty easy. I someone spots you just rewind. You'll stay where you are but they'll rewind.
 
mrgstiffler

mrgstiffler

Dec 20, 2000
13,408
SRTie4k said:
Yeah...the game kind of fizzled out? Curious because this one is on my wishlist.
No, it did fizzle out. It's a pretty emotional ending. I wont spoil anything but the entire season is pretty damn good!
 
defaultluser

Jan 14, 2006
14,101
Maximus825 said:
You need to find 5 bottles. They're pretty easy. I someone spots you just rewind. You'll stay where you are but they'll rewind.
Oh, I know, I found all five bottles...and nothing happened.

My character even said "I think this is the last bottle."
 
mrgstiffler

mrgstiffler

Dec 20, 2000
13,408
defaultluser said:
Oh, I know, I found all five bottles...and nothing happened.

My character even said "I think this is the last bottle."
Oh, then you need to continue on. At one end of the maze you'll see a desk with the 5 bottles on it. Continue past that (and take an optional picture of the bottles if you want).
 
defaultluser

Jan 14, 2006
14,101
Maximus825 said:
Oh, then you need to continue on. At one end of the maze you'll see a desk with the 5 bottles on it. Continue past that (and take an optional picture of the bottles if you want).
Fuck it, I just watched the walkthrough.

After 10 minutes straight of exposition to the contrary, Chloe is surprisingly accepting when Max dooms Arcadia, and her family, instead of letting her die. Lazy ass fucking writers FTW!

But seriously folks, play it through. The last chapter is so-so, but not a trainwreck.
 
cvinh

cvinh

Sep 4, 2009
1,739
I love this game, got it on steam sale. Don't remember the last time a game had me on an emotional roller coaster. (maybe Bioshock Infinite)
 
danc3

Jan 13, 2015
117
cvinh said:
I love this game, got it on steam sale. Don't remember the last time a game had me on an emotional roller coaster. (maybe Bioshock Infinite)
Been a fan of Telltale games (The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us). I got this game during the winter sale as well, based on the overwhelmingly positive reviews. Looking forward to playing it.
 
mrgstiffler

mrgstiffler

Dec 20, 2000
13,408
TwistedMetalGear said:
Bought this on the Steam summer sale for $5 and blew through it in 3 days. This is probably the best $5 I've ever spent. What an emotional journey that was! And now I'm sad that it's over and I have nothing to do. :(
Firewatch is on sale for $9 right now. You could play that.
 
Kinsaras

Dec 8, 2009
3,614
TwistedMetalGear said:
Bought this on the Steam summer sale for $5 and blew through it in 3 days. This is probably the best $5 I've ever spent. What an emotional journey that was! And now I'm sad that it's over and I have nothing to do. :(
Agreed. Amazing series. A prequel called Life is Strange: Before the Storm is coming August 31st. It will be focused on Chloe and Rachel.
 
TwistedMetalGear

Jun 19, 2005
1,888
Anyone play Before the Storm?

Despite the different developer and different voice actor for Chloe, I was pleasantly surprised. This game captures a lot of the spirit of the original.

It was nice to see some familiar faces in good ol' Arcadia Bay. And some new ones too. Loved the tabletop gaming sequence. So cheesy.

Rachel seems pretty cool so far. And the game gets pretty emotional as expected. Great sound track to go along with it too.

I'm always left with a sadness after finishing these games. I need more!
 
ncjoe

Feb 16, 2016
179
I'm at chapter 5 of life is strange and I've really enjoyed it.

I've never played a interactive game like this, I'm a hard core pc gamer after
all......... haha.......... but this games story and timeshifting is very interesting .

plan on picking up before the storm soon...
 
VF31Tomcatters

May 19, 2008
809
Just finished Before the Storm, that ending to episode one :eek:

Such a cliffhanger, already anticipating episode 2
 
TwistedMetalGear

Jun 19, 2005
1,888
I keep going to youtube and watching key scenes and it keeps hitting me in the feels. :(

They couldn't have picked a better band to do the soundtrack for this game.

This track in particular was very poignant during the final scene:

 
TwistedMetalGear

Jun 19, 2005
1,888
Episode 2 is out and it's fantastic. Deck Nine is really hitting it out of the park with this game.

One more episode to go and I feel like it's not going to be enough. My feels are not ready.

They really did a good job making Rachel Amber a lovable character.

Which makes it all the more tragic, knowing what lies ahead for her... :(

Anyone else play it? Thoughts?
 
defaultluser

Jan 14, 2006
14,101
I've got it on my radar, but no time right now.

Life is Strange really came in a lull between tons of great game releases., and brought something different to the point-and-click adventure games. I paid full price for the original.

This is just an expansion with less control, so I may wait for a sale. It feels more like a ten dollar purchase to me.
 
TwistedMetalGear

Jun 19, 2005
1,888
Welp guys, it's over. While episode 3 wasn't the greatest, it still packed an emotional punch. And holy hell. That final scene. Fucking devastating man. I need therapy.

Let the post Life is Strange depression commence! :(
 
TwistedMetalGear

Jun 19, 2005
1,888
I know nobody cares but the bonus "Farewell" episode dropped and features the original voice actors Hannah Telle as Max and Ashly Burch as Chloe.

The episode was very short but in typical LiS fashion it gets super emotional and you can't help but genuinely feel for these characters.

This series will stick with me for a long time to come and I urge anybody who hasn't played to give it a shot.
 
polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
20,062
Life is Strange Remastered Collection | Official Trailer – E3 2021

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection includes ‘Life is Strange Remastered’ and ‘Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered’...both award-winning games have been remastered with updated visuals across characters & environments...

 
