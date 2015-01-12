Life is Strange

.But I've hit the wall with the stupid darkness maze. I have no fucking clue what I need to do because I can barely see anything, and every time someone spots me my focus changes. I hate third person for this sort of sneaky shit. Apparently I need more fucking bottles or something.



I don't think I'm going to finish this anytime soon. But do play it for the first four episodes, which are a masterpiece. And the stupid sneaky maze is a few hours into Episode 5, so you won't get left hanging. Most of the story is resolved before this.