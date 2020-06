LHC projects

sudo apt-get install lsb-release

wget https://ecsft.cern.ch/dist/cvmfs/cvmfs-release/cvmfs-release-latest_all.deb

sudo dpkg -i cvmfs-release-latest_all.deb

rm -f cvmfs-release-latest_all.deb

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install cvmfs

sudo nano /etc/cvmfs/default.local

Code: CVMFS_REPOSITORIES=atlas.cern.ch,atlas-condb.cern.ch,grid.cern.ch CVMFS_CACHE_BASE=/scratch/cvmfs CVMFS_QUOTA_LIMIT=12288 CVMFS_HTTP_PROXY=DIRECT

sudo mkdir /etc/auto.master.d

sudo nano /etc/auto.master.d/cvmfs.autofs

Code: /cvmfs /etc/auto.cvmfs

sudo systemctl restart autofs

cvmfs_config probe



Probing /cvmfs/atlas.cern.ch... OK

Probing /cvmfs/atlas-condb.cern.ch... OK

Probing /cvmfs/grid.cern.ch... OK

LHC has made CernVM-FS which is required for their ”native” applications and the various guides on the internet are often out of date.Following an old guide will probably lead to a lot of extra work compared to what is necessary to get up and running today.Please note every LHC project is what I would call in development and may change requirements with the only warning being a release note on the LHC message board.On a standard Ubuntu 18.04 machine, 20.04 is not supported yet, you ”only” have to add a repository, install CernVM-FS and add a pair of configuration files to get started with native tasks.In order to add the repository and install CernVM-FS, open a console and run the following commands:Now the two configuration files have to be created.Edit or create the file /etc/cvmfs/default.local using whatever the nano editor in a console (ctrl-x, y, [enter] to quit and save):Insert the configuration below:CVMFS_QUOTA_LIMIT is the space in megabytes on your machine used for a local cache of files, official guides use 4 gigabytes.I can see a machine with atlas native is currently using about 6 gigabytes at the moment so I set it to 12 gigabytes, you can adjust as you see fit.The configuration is only recommended for users with few machines.If you have many machines they recommend you set up a squid proxy and use this as a repository, as a local proxy can save a lot of bandwidth for you and the people at LHC.Setting up a squid proxy is beyond the scope of this post, you can try reading this page for help on setting up a proxy:Make directory for autofs config:Add the default cvmfs directory to a autofs config using nano (ctrl-x, y, [enter] to quit and save):Insert the configuration below:Now restart autofsTest the configurationYou should get the following resultNow the computer should be ready to run native LCH projects,check your LCH@Home account for computing preferences for the machine and ensure ”Run native if available?” is checked.