LHC projects

Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,116
Atlas@home
vlhc-dev
Beauty@home
LHC Six Track
vlhc

It seems that they are trying to merge all of the LHC projects into 1 (most likely 2) projects. Have one production site and one development site. So, if anyone notices any odd behavior in the near future with projects, please check into the forums of the project to see what's up.

Server Consolidation

They are discussing tips, concerns, ideas, and suggestions now if anyone wants to add their 2 cents. So far, it seems that they plan to eventually merge using the user accounts from lhc six track as it is the oldest and has the largest user base. They also say they plan on migrating BOINC points over to the final project.
 
R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
895
What I read: hit these individual projects hard now if you have project point and WUProp goals, as most will be going away. Noted. :D
 
R

runs2far

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2011
Messages
910
LHC has made CernVM-FS which is required for their ”native” applications and the various guides on the internet are often out of date.
Following an old guide will probably lead to a lot of extra work compared to what is necessary to get up and running today.

Please note every LHC project is what I would call in development and may change requirements with the only warning being a release note on the LHC message board.

On a standard Ubuntu 18.04 machine, 20.04 is not supported yet, you ”only” have to add a repository, install CernVM-FS and add a pair of configuration files to get started with native tasks.

In order to add the repository and install CernVM-FS, open a console and run the following commands:

sudo apt-get install lsb-release
wget https://ecsft.cern.ch/dist/cvmfs/cvmfs-release/cvmfs-release-latest_all.deb
sudo dpkg -i cvmfs-release-latest_all.deb
rm -f cvmfs-release-latest_all.deb
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install cvmfs

Now the two configuration files have to be created.

Edit or create the file /etc/cvmfs/default.local using whatever the nano editor in a console (ctrl-x, y, [enter] to quit and save):
sudo nano /etc/cvmfs/default.local

Insert the configuration below:
Code: 
CVMFS_REPOSITORIES=atlas.cern.ch,atlas-condb.cern.ch,grid.cern.ch
CVMFS_CACHE_BASE=/scratch/cvmfs
CVMFS_QUOTA_LIMIT=12288
CVMFS_HTTP_PROXY=DIRECT
CVMFS_QUOTA_LIMIT is the space in megabytes on your machine used for a local cache of files, official guides use 4 gigabytes.
I can see a machine with atlas native is currently using about 6 gigabytes at the moment so I set it to 12 gigabytes, you can adjust as you see fit.

The configuration is only recommended for users with few machines.
If you have many machines they recommend you set up a squid proxy and use this as a repository, as a local proxy can save a lot of bandwidth for you and the people at LHC.
Setting up a squid proxy is beyond the scope of this post, you can try reading this page for help on setting up a proxy:
https://cernvm.cern.ch/portal/cvmfs/examples

Make directory for autofs config:
sudo mkdir /etc/auto.master.d

Add the default cvmfs directory to a autofs config using nano (ctrl-x, y, [enter] to quit and save):
sudo nano /etc/auto.master.d/cvmfs.autofs

Insert the configuration below:
Code: 
/cvmfs /etc/auto.cvmfs
Now restart autofs
sudo systemctl restart autofs

Test the configuration
cvmfs_config probe

You should get the following result

Probing /cvmfs/atlas.cern.ch... OK
Probing /cvmfs/atlas-condb.cern.ch... OK
Probing /cvmfs/grid.cern.ch... OK

Now the computer should be ready to run native LCH projects,
check your LCH@Home account for computing preferences for the machine and ensure ”Run native if available?” is checked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
lhc; distributed computing; atlas; vlhc
Top