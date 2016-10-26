Atlas@homevlhc-devBeauty@homeLHC Six TrackvlhcIt seems that they are trying to merge all of the LHC projects into 1 (most likely 2) projects. Have one production site and one development site. So, if anyone notices any odd behavior in the near future with projects, please check into the forums of the project to see what's up.They are discussing tips, concerns, ideas, and suggestions now if anyone wants to add their 2 cents. So far, it seems that they plan to eventually merge using the user accounts from lhc six track as it is the oldest and has the largest user base. They also say they plan on migrating BOINC points over to the final project.