LGA 1151 6th gen intel socket pin broken

Got an Asus motherboard with messed up pins, straightened most but I see one is broken
I need to know if this pin does anything of importance on this chip without risking my CPU on it
it is in position AY-18 based on my calculation.. might be I am wrong
it is marked VDDQ
in the intel 6th gen datasheet I dont see any info on the VDDQ pin AY18
the mother board has 2 slots of DDR4, i want to know if this is feeding one of the slots so I can use the other one
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/docs/processors/core/core-technical-resources.html
And finally, I have never dealt with broken CPU pins, any idea how much it would cost to repair it and what is the best way to find a repair service for this, I am in New york so local would be better...
