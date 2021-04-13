LGA 1151 6th gen intel socket pin broken

Got an Asus motherboard with messed up pins, straightened most but I see one is brokenI need to know if this pin does anything of importance on this chip without risking my CPU on itit is in position AY-18 based on my calculation.. might be I am wrongit is marked VDDQin the intel 6th gen datasheet I dont see any info on the VDDQ pin AY18the mother board has 2 slots of DDR4, i want to know if this is feeding one of the slots so I can use the other oneAnd finally, I have never dealt with broken CPU pins, any idea how much it would cost to repair it and what is the best way to find a repair service for this, I am in New york so local would be better...