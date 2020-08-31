While I am using a AM4 with DDR4, and a R5 1st gen. I am wanting to sell my Sabertooth Motherboard and AMD 8350 (How much would these go for? Hm)

And I wish to buy a LGA 1150 and a CPU that can handle my Corsair Dominator RAM (Whcih is why I want to do this, that RAM from what I know is stilll beast)

And I bet combined with a CPU/Board that can handle it, I just need recommendations. I guess I would be looking at a CPU from 2016 eh? Last of the ddr3 cpus?

I was unaware how CPU's can be problematic with high speed ddr3 ram.



Thanks for any info.