LG G6 New Display. No touch

I have two LG G6 logic boards that came from a phone with a cracked display and annother from water damage. I bought a new oldstock G6 display and the board with water damage works fine but the other board that came from a cracked screen Does not have working touch.
I am trying to get the board that had a cracked screen originally back up and running.
Anybody have any ideas on what the problem might be?
