LG C2 OLED update release notes

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
As the TV was updating I know that I saw that Google Assistant was no longer supported. Is that not true?New WebOS and a new option for 4:4:4 uncompressed colors, thats it.
try it and see or email lg and askAs the TV was updating I know that I saw that Google Assistant was no longer supported. Is that not true?
Actually I have always used Alexa with my C2 42, however ever since I did the update a few days ago I keep getting this errortry it and see or email lg and ask