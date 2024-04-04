LG C2 OLED update release notes

Does anyone know where I can find a list of the upgrade release notes?

pendragon1 said:
try it and see or email lg and ask
Actually I have always used Alexa with my C2 42, however ever since I did the update a few days ago I keep getting this error
"A temporary issue has occurred while connecting to the server. Please try again later"
I will email LG.
 
