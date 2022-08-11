LG B7A OLED Severe Brightness Uniformity Issue

I've had my B7A for almost 5 years, but just a few days ago I've been experiencing an issue with the panel brightness in a specific pattern. The left side is extremely bright (general brightness, not OLED light) and washed out and then it progresses to overly dark on the right side. If I run the pixel refresh it works and goes back to normal, but then a day or two later the issue comes right back. I've tried resetting settings to no avail. Input doesn't matter as it's visible in the TV menu when nothing is connected. The unit has less than 6500 hours of use on it and LG predicts ~2000 a year so I haven't been running it a lot. Running out of ideas and I'm not really looking to upgrade my TV yet. Not too keen on running the hour long pixel refresher daily, either.Here is what it looks like on a solid silver background (not the best picture, but you'll get the idea):