LG 27GN950-B Display Port 1.4 DSC issue

I recently bought a LG 27GN950-B 27in 4k 144hz monitor, and when I have it set on 1.4 DSC (display screen compression) the boot screen is white lines like static. I can't even see the bios screen at all it's all corrupted. As soon as switch it to just standard 1.4, everything is fine, yet the highest refresh rate I can get for a refresh rate is 120hz, not the advertised 144hz. I used my DP cable, and their DP cable and it makes no difference, it's always a corrupted boot screen when set to DP 1.4 DSC.



Has anyone run into this issue and is their a solution.