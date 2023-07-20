LG 27GL650F-B @ $199 for 27" 1080p? Inexpensive 27" 1080p alternatives?

I've got a kind of niche need in terms of monitors. I just built a new, inexpensive rig with an AMD 5600G. I don't have a graphics card yet. I mostly play old games like SupCom 1/2 and StarCraft 2, plus newer ones like Factorio, at 1080p, and the 5600G's igpu does an amazing job of running those not-too-graphically-demanding games (overclocked and tweaked). I'm going to get a new card eventually, but it's not urgent. It'll probably be at least a year before I buy a graphics card, and make related upgrades (i.e. 1440p monitor).



For now, I've got a 1080p Samsung S27A950D monitor, over a decade old, and it still looks great, but I think it's losing color qualities and image sharpness. I kind of assume that monitors have gotten better over the last decade, like cpus have. I'd like to get a new 27-inch 1080p monitor, but I don't want to pay too much, because I may be getting a 1440p monitor along with a graphics card in a year or so. (If/when I get those, I can use the extra 1080p for work.) After looking around, I settled on an LG 27GL650F-B, in part because it's on clearance sale at Office Depot for $199. Does that seem like a good (or great) price for a decent "entry-level" 27-inch 1080p gaming/work monitor? Are there better alternatives at a similar price point? Thanks very much for any input.