LF compact ITX Chassis that will accomodate a 110mm or 125mm tall air cooler as well as a decently sized (290ish mm) GPU, suggestions?

Anything under 300-400 USD is fine, but I'd like to be able to order something and have it shipped within the week rather than something crowdfunded or done group-buy style.
Preference for shoebox style cases without side windows.
I've already done a build in an Ncase M1 before this so I'd like to try something different if something cool is out there.
Streacom DA2 is something I'm considering atm
Thanks!
