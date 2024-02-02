LF:Bluetooth Jammer

As the title says, I'm looking to find a solid, not crazy expensive bluetooth jammer. One that I can use in my car and/or another near my desktop PCs. This could be 1 device that could take power from either car or home.

Any links would be great, as I seem to be having a heck of a time finding anything. As for use case, my kids and their friends are too saavy for their own good and keep connecting their phones to my car's infotainment system.

I'd love to prevent that.

This goes further as this means they tend to leave their Bluetooth on their phones on all the time, and every now and again, I find them somehow connected to my PC(s) as well. Any help is appreciated.



Thanks in advance for the favor of your civil and helpful reply.