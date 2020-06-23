Lexar is making DDR4 RAM sticks now starting at $19 USD

erek
Could be good
"The DDR4-2666 SODIMM series for laptops will launch before the end of this month in 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB capacities for $20, $30, $65, and $160 USD, respectively. The DDR4-2666 UDIMM series for desktops will also be available at around the same time in 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB options for $33, $65, and $150 USD, respectively.
Lexar plans to offer faster DDR4-3000 and DDR4-3200 options in the near future with potential heat sinks and RGB features to appeal to the enthusiast market"
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Lexar...ing-at-19-USD-for-a-4-GB-module.477174.0.html
