Let's talk AMD 24.3.1 driver

C

crazycrave

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 31, 2016
Messages
1,914
Today the AM5 system was updated with a new B650 chipset and Radeon 24.3.1 driver, windows is patched and bring up the rear is my RX6600 on the new driver with only the power moved to 120watt.

http://www.3dmark.com/fs/31629764 Firestrike was happy with the new driver.

support for
    • Dragon's Dogma 2
    • Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition
    • Outpost: Infinity Siege
  • Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
    • Dragon's Dogma 2
    • Diablo® IV
    • Ghostrunner 2
    • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
 
source.gif

yeah they work fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top