Let's talk AMD 24.3.1 driver

Today the AM5 system was updated with a new B650 chipset and Radeon 24.3.1 driver, windows is patched and bring up the rear is my RX6600 on the new driver with only the power moved to 120watt.
http://www.3dmark.com/fs/31629764 Firestrike was happy with the new driver.
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition
- Outpost: Infinity Siege
- Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Diablo® IV
- Ghostrunner 2
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League