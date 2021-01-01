Lenovo ThinkSystem RAID 930-8i

T

tophus

n00b
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
8
Hello,

I am hoping to gain further clarification around the 930-8i raid card.

I have had various raid cards since the perc 5/i, through IBM 5015 and various other LSI varients.. I now have the itch to upgrade..

I am currently running raid6, and want to continue to (yes I know ZFS is better but it doesnt suit my application).

Questions: Will the 930-8i:
1. Work in a generic/consumer motherboard like my previous cards (ie non-lenovo);
2. Take any sata hard disks I through at it, perhaps specifically some Seagate Ironwolf 8TB disks.

I have seen the thread by ComSpitfire2020 https://hardforum.com/threads/144tb...win10-raid6-lenovo-raid-930-8i-avago.2004851/ which suggests the answer to both of my questions are yes, but that is quite literally the only confirmation I can find on hardforum/servethehome/reddit/youtube/google - so frustrating!

Thanks a bunch! This is such a great community with such a wealth of information, and such voluminous content for me to procrastinate trawling through :)
 
sinisterDei

sinisterDei

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2004
Messages
1,343
I cannot answer definitively; I do not have a 930-8i card. I haven't encountered vendor locking - either for drives or for server - on the IBM cards, up through the 5025 or so, but I haven't used one more recently than that.

With that said, is there a reason you're specifically targeting the 930-8i instead of just a generic card running the SAS3508 chip? Something like the 9460-8i would not have any of those questions, because it's intentionally vendor neutral.
 
T

tophus

n00b
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
8
sinisterDei said:
I cannot answer definitively; I do not have a 930-8i card. I haven't encountered vendor locking - either for drives or for server - on the IBM cards, up through the 5025 or so, but I haven't used one more recently than that.

With that said, is there a reason you're specifically targeting the 930-8i instead of just a generic card running the SAS3508 chip? Something like the 9460-8i would not have any of those questions, because it's intentionally vendor neutral.
It doesnt seem that IBM/Lenovo have vendor locked, unlike at least Dell.. the reason I want to skip beyond the 5200 series is the lack of raid6 without the FOD (firmware on demand) which seems like a headache... this takes me to your second point, a 930-8i is substantially cheaper from ebay (newish, pulled from new system) rather than an LSI 9460-8i..
 
sinisterDei

sinisterDei

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2004
Messages
1,343
tophus said:
930-8i is substantially cheaper from ebay (newish, pulled from new system) rather than an LSI 9460-8i..
Ah. When I looked them up, they were relatively close in price. Personally I'm just running a 9265-8i, since all the drives in my array are mechanical and I'm using it for bulk storage rather than raw combined speed of the array. And the card was $50, which is hard to argue with.
 
C

ComSpitfire2020

n00b
Joined
Nov 22, 2020
Messages
13
HEY ... iam ruinning exactly this controller - its working with every drive and delivers a huge performance. you got my full recommendation. iam so glad to see someone is googelign the 930-8i :)
 

T

tophus

n00b
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
8
Ahh thank you!
An ebay seller has confirmed this for me also so I have placed my order. Hopefully anyone googling can now find this thread!
Long live hardware raid!!!
 
