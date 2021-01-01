Lenovo ThinkSystem RAID 930-8i

I cannot answer definitively; I do not have a 930-8i card. I haven't encountered vendor locking - either for drives or for server - on the IBM cards, up through the 5025 or so, but I haven't used one more recently than that.



With that said, is there a reason you're specifically targeting the 930-8i instead of just a generic card running the SAS3508 chip? Something like the 9460-8i would not have any of those questions, because it's intentionally vendor neutral.