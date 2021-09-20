Lenovo ThinkBook 16p 16x10 5600H 3060 $1,245.46 (possibly cheaper with coupons)

Jinto

Aug 10, 2006
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 AMD (16”) | Lenovo US

Can try CLEAR10, CLEAR15DEAL to get it a bit lower.

Decent deal for those looking for a gaming capable laptop without the gamer look. Screen is 2560x1600 but only 60hz. This has the Legion 7 Slim internals but power limited. 75W 3060, has mux.
 
