Lenovo ThinkBook 16p 16x10 5600H 3060 $1,245.46 (possibly cheaper with coupons)

ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 AMD (16”) | Lenovo US
Can try CLEAR10, CLEAR15DEAL to get it a bit lower.
Decent deal for those looking for a gaming capable laptop without the gamer look. Screen is 2560x1600 but only 60hz. This has the Legion 7 Slim internals but power limited. 75W 3060, has mux.
