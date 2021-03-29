Lenovo T510 no wifi - possible fix

just creating a thread with a possible fix, in case others are looking. no real need to reply.



we had 20 T510s donated to a school, 7 of them had no wifi. after trying everything i could find online i finally found a solution for our situation. in the bios under "security" there is a section called "i/o ports". in that section there are "kill" switches for all of the unit's ports. wifi needs to be on in there for the main on/off bios switch, physical switch and hot key to work.