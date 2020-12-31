Lenovo confirms GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, RTX 3050 Ti 6GB, and RTX 3050 4GB

Lenovo has listed new unreleased GeForce RTX graphics cards in the specifications of its desktop Legion gaming system.
The RTX 3060 12GB & RTX 3050 Ti 6GB would be based on the same die, GA106
RTX 3050 4GB is based on the GA107 die
https://videocardz.com/newz/lenovo-...6GYvXmjJabMgPqxs8_I5lfpSoCSB-DbCoG0LpLkHIY5g8
Lenovo Legion R5 28IMB05 GPU Options, Source: Lenovo
Source: Lenovo
The RTX 3060 12GB & RTX 3050 Ti 6GB would be based on the same die, GA106
RTX 3050 4GB is based on the GA107 die
https://videocardz.com/newz/lenovo-...6GYvXmjJabMgPqxs8_I5lfpSoCSB-DbCoG0LpLkHIY5g8
Lenovo Legion R5 28IMB05 GPU Options, Source: Lenovo
|VideoCardz
|GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|GeForce RTX 3060
|GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Series
|Architecture
|NVIDIA Ampere
|NVIDIA Ampere
|NVIDIA Ampere
|NVIDIA Ampere
|GPU
|GA104-200
|GA106-400
|GA106-300
|GA107-300
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|~3840
|~3584
|~2304
|RT Cores
|38
|~30
|~28
|~18
|Tensors/TMUs
|152
|~120
|~112
|~72
|Memory
|8GB GDDR6
|12GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR6
|4GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|TBC
|TBC
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|TGP/TBP
|~180W
|TBC
|TBC
|~90W
|Release Date
|December 2nd, 2020
|January 2021
|TBC
|TBC