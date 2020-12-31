Lenovo confirms GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, RTX 3050 Ti 6GB, and RTX 3050 4GB

M

Marees

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
874
Lenovo has listed new unreleased GeForce RTX graphics cards in the specifications of its desktop Legion gaming system.


The RTX 3060 12GB & RTX 3050 Ti 6GB would be based on the same die, GA106

RTX 3050 4GB is based on the GA107 die

https://videocardz.com/newz/lenovo-...6GYvXmjJabMgPqxs8_I5lfpSoCSB-DbCoG0LpLkHIY5g8



Lenovo Legion R5 28IMB05 GPU Options, Source: Lenovo

VideoCardzGeForce RTX 3060 TiGeForce RTX 3060GeForce RTX 3050 TiGeForce RTX 3050
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Series
ArchitectureNVIDIA AmpereNVIDIA AmpereNVIDIA AmpereNVIDIA Ampere
GPUGA104-200GA106-400GA106-300GA107-300
CUDA Cores4864~3840~3584~2304
RT Cores38~30~28~18
Tensors/TMUs152~120~112~72
Memory8GB GDDR612GB GDDR66GB GDDR64GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gbps16 GbpsTBCTBC
Memory Bus256-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit
TGP/TBP~180WTBCTBC~90W
Release DateDecember 2nd, 2020January 2021TBCTBC
Source: Lenovo
 
