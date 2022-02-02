Legit unlock services?

Any recommendations for an unlock service that isn't a scam these days? The ones I've used in the past are either gone or now questionable (or worse).



I had a Pixel 4 XL that was paid off and sold after upgrading to a Pixel 6. Xfinity claimed they unlocked it for me, which ended up not being correct. Am now in customer service hell with them via phone call and chat, getting nowhere. They keep sending me emails with "Unlock Code: N/A", obviously can't do much with that. Seems like others have had this same experience trying to unlock their fully paid off Xfinity devices, and I don't see any follow up showing a solution.