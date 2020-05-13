Legacy Hardware

Back in the day my favorite turn based game was Medieval II Total War.
I would like to get back to those days, if I can.
Since I'm in a rural local my internet connection is via satellite. (slow)
So, I can't use Steam.
The operating system will be XP-Pro 64bit or XP-Home 32bit.
Really hope to get your input with regard to the motherboard and cpu.
I plan to purchase through the Bay or Aliexpress.
Legacy parts would probably not be available through Newegg, who supplied parts for my daily driver.
All and any input is appreciated.
Thanks
Scratch...
