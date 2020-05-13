Legacy Hardware

Scratch99

n00b
Joined
Oct 21, 2017
Messages
19
Back in the day my favorite turn based game was Medieval II Total War.
I would like to get back to those days, if I can.
Since I'm in a rural local my internet connection is via satellite. (slow)
So, I can't use Steam.
The operating system will be XP-Pro 64bit or XP-Home 32bit.
Really hope to get your input with regard to the motherboard and cpu.
I plan to purchase through the Bay or Aliexpress.
Legacy parts would probably not be available through Newegg, who supplied parts for my daily driver.
All and any input is appreciated.
Thanks
Scratch...
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,756
I've heard bad things about Aliexpress. Maybe there are different opinions about it, but I would personally avoid them.

As for parts, I would just look up what was new at the time and generate a list that way. Medieval II came out at the end of 2006, which is a significant time period for hardware. You had the GeForce 8000-series just come out, along with Intel Core 2 processors. A system with a Core 2 Q6600 and GeForce 8800 GT would be a good baseline to start with, as that was a very popular configuration during that time. On the AMD side you have the Athlon 64 X2 which was also popular at the time. ATi cards available were the X1950 XT, and later the HD 2900 XT.
 
