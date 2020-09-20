LED strip technical - buolding and testing current.

I needed to build my own strip lengths so I bought some 5050SMD strips RGB 12V and cut them up, soldered them, and now I'm int eh testing phase.



I'm current testing them with a multimter and I have 39 SMDs. I'm just running them wide open from a 12V power supply (All diodes in the SMD 100%), no controller between.



I feel them getting pretty warm. Not hot as in you cant touch them, but they are noticeably warm. Is that normal for a 5050 SMD?