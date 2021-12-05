Led headlight problem

Hi, I have this headlight, battery and charger but i can't charge it.

When I connect it to 220v then the headlight works and lights up and there is a constant green light, the problem is that it does not charge. As soon as I remove the power it no longer works.

Would I need another charger for that battery? I bought it all on ebay, the headlight works but I don't know why it doesn't charge.

Here's a picture of what it's all about.