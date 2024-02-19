Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 44,247
Just found out about this one. Comes from Studio 397, the developer that was formed to take over rFactor 2 development in 2016. It is an officially licensed game for the FIA WEC and was being published by Motorsports Games until that company divested from all racing licenses due to the failure of their NASCAR game and turmoil within the board. The game is now being self-published and releases in early access tomorrow. Looking pretty good.
https://lemansultimate.com/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399420/Le_Mans_Ultimate/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e6OioWqhKI
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aohRMFj3nds
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRfkSMQtVog
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoyYTMgHS7E
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua9fiZ6fIYQ
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT_GsM9P-a0
https://lemansultimate.com/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399420/Le_Mans_Ultimate/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e6OioWqhKI
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aohRMFj3nds
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRfkSMQtVog
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoyYTMgHS7E
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua9fiZ6fIYQ
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT_GsM9P-a0