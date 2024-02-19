Le Mans Ultimate

Just found out about this one. Comes from Studio 397, the developer that was formed to take over rFactor 2 development in 2016. It is an officially licensed game for the FIA WEC and was being published by Motorsports Games until that company divested from all racing licenses due to the failure of their NASCAR game and turmoil within the board. The game is now being self-published and releases in early access tomorrow. Looking pretty good.

https://lemansultimate.com/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399420/Le_Mans_Ultimate/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e6OioWqhKI


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aohRMFj3nds


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRfkSMQtVog


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoyYTMgHS7E


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua9fiZ6fIYQ


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT_GsM9P-a0
 
