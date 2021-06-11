LCD Screen for sensors??

So I just stumbled on this YT vid today and wondered if anyone had done this and how you like it?





I wouldn't be able to put mine in a case but I am thinking of getting a small 5" display that has a frame around to it looks nicer and sitting under my monitor on my desk so I can easily see all these items at once while I am working and playing. Should be able to just connect it to an output on the back and run it as a 3rd monitor and do what the guy in the video does to set it up. Fair bit of work on the set up side but once done you have what you need.



Just curious if anyone else has something like this and if so post up about it please.



Thx