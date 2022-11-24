LCD bezel not attached properly

Hi everyone!



I recently bought this monitor and after a week or so of use, I noticed that in several places it seems like the bezel isn't entirely attached in several places. I've attached a photo to show what I mean. It's in a handful of spots around the monitor. (Not actually sure it's part of the bezel, might be another part, but anyway).



Is this normal? Is it something I should be worried about? It doesn't annoy me or anything, but since I bought it new, I would return it if this screams of a refurbished unit for instance.