LCD bezel not attached properly

A

Ayoralyn

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2011
Messages
220
Hi everyone!

I recently bought this monitor and after a week or so of use, I noticed that in several places it seems like the bezel isn't entirely attached in several places. I've attached a photo to show what I mean. It's in a handful of spots around the monitor. (Not actually sure it's part of the bezel, might be another part, but anyway).

Is this normal? Is it something I should be worried about? It doesn't annoy me or anything, but since I bought it new, I would return it if this screams of a refurbished unit for instance.
 

Attachments

  • Asus Refurbished.jpg
    Asus Refurbished.jpg
    180.3 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top