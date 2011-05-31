LCD backlight hours/life expectancy?

DanNeely said: Since you have calibration gear, could you measure what it's current peak brightness is so we can see how much it's declined since it was new. Click to expand...

I don't have much of an interest in doing it. But I can tell you at minimum brightness it's above 80, which for me is annoying.Additionally, I wouldn't put much stock into trying to compare decline of my particular monitor with anyone else's. After 13+ years, there are so many variables even if we were comparing the exact same monitor it would give wildly different results (things like brightness setting, screen on time, even the power source). The difference in using the monitor for 1 extra hour a day would result in over 4745 additional hours at this point. And obviously there is no real concrete way of knowing how many hours I have or have not used the monitor for. The amount of years I've had it matters precisely zero. The only thing that matters is on-time and brightness setting. And like I say, I have no way of knowing that information (especially since I've only been calibrating my monitors for a relatively short 2 years of time).Also, although it isn't talked about much, difference CCFLs are clearly constructed differently. It would be hard to compare even backlight to backlight without knowing that information. As many later CCFL backlit monitors got brighter, they obviously must be constructed differently. Also meaning that their longevity is also different (whether positive or negative).Honestly, I think it's all a crap shoot. I'm sure many more people with 2005fpw's have had their power supplies or backlights burn out at this point. And I would probably be way more worried about the backlight or PSU just burning out, long before dimming became an issue.Released November 1st, 2004. I'm aware of how the numbering system works.Second source: