LCD backlight hours/life expectancy?

A couple of questions:
- What is the life expectancy of a regular LCD backlight? My HP w2207 currently has around 9,400 hours. Though I'm not 100% sure but I think it's starting to dim just a bit, but then again it could be placebo.
- Just in case it goes out, is it easily replaceable? Any online tutorials/videos to do so?
Thanks in advance.
- What is the life expectancy of a regular LCD backlight? My HP w2207 currently has around 9,400 hours. Though I'm not 100% sure but I think it's starting to dim just a bit, but then again it could be placebo.
- Just in case it goes out, is it easily replaceable? Any online tutorials/videos to do so?
Thanks in advance.