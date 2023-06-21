Latest Workstation

Hi folks, i've been working on this for a while and it's not quite done as i'm waiting on a new CPU and the RTX 4000 ada sff GPU's to come down in price.
Frame: A45 from China, my favorite frame by far and i've had them all it seems, xproto, streacom, thermaltake p series, etc.
Power Supply: Segotep 850Watt PSU (ordered custom cables from moddiy)
MB: Asus B660i Strix ITX
CPU: Intel 12400 w/Noctua LH-9i-17xx (soon to be replaced by a 13490f & Jonsbo HX6200D)
RAM: Corsair DDR5 6000 RGB Dominator Platinum 32GB Kit
STORAGE: Sk Hynix P41 Dual 2TB NVMe
GPU: Nvidia RTX 2000 (soon to be replaced by a RTX 4000 ada sff)
QNAP 5GB USB-C Adapter
Logitech MX Master TKL and Mouse
